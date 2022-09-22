DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi have been rumoured to be at odds for a long time and the video that went viral on social media isn't helping their case

The video shows DJ Zinhe allegedly being mean to Pearl Thusi who wanted to stand beside her while rocking a lit crowd at a gig

South Africans are flocking to the comments sections to react to the viral clip that shook the internet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi are currently trending on social media. Their friendship is allegedly in shambles after a viral video trending on social media.

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle are trending after a video went viral that convinced Mzansi that they are beefing.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, @thandiwe_h posted a video that drew thousands of netizens to the comments section. DJ Zinhle can be seen rocking a large crowd in the video, and Pearl was present. When Pearl attempted to go and vibe with DJ Zinhe while she was busy on the decks, the stunner then whispered something to Pearl, who looked shaken and quickly retracted her steps, looking disappointed.

On Twitter, @thandiwe_h shared the following trending clip:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South African netizens quickly weighed in on what they believed happened at that time. Some are calling out DJ Zinhle for her behaviour.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Seems like Pearl is forcing things in this friendship and it’s not working"

@Musero97_ wrote:

"Kanti what happened between them coz they were besties?"

@qhudenijpn shared:

"But in every friendship, there is always the one that forgives and moves on the other who just holds on to a grudge. @PearlThusi must just accept it's over and move on from @DJZinhle"

@CastleLarger posted:

"Most women hate each other and this has been going on forever, but feminists will still blame men instead of having a conference to understand why females tend to dislike each other after years of friendship or instantly through social media. Sisterhood doesn't exist."

@Youtube_Lenard replied:

" Pearl Thusi was fighting Zinhle wars to be treated like this? My girl went on live to fight aka and Bonang for nothing."

@TumiMmakgabo commented:

"Not a Pearl Thusi fan but this was unnecessary, especially with people taking videos."

@bodash9 also said:

"DJ Zinhle didn't have to chase pearl away like a dog. I'm not even a fan of pearl."

@I_am_Bucie added:

"Pearl walking away Zinhle’s a mean girl that’s why I stopped watching that show of hers. She’s got main character syndrome."

Pearl Thusi finally addresses rumour she is beefing with DJ Zinhle

Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi has finally revealed the truth about her relationship with DJ Zinhle. After fans noticed they were no longer together, the rumour mill began to spin.

Investigators on social media couldn't help but notice that the once-inseparable stars were no longer posting to each other. They haven't been seen hanging out as much as they used to, and they have even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi's friendship resurfaced after the Queen Sono star posted a cryptic message about unsupportive friends. Musa Khawula, an entertainment blogger, re-shared the post, assuming she was referring to DJ Zinhle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News