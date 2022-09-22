A dexterous lady wowed peeps online by skilfully cooking pap over an open fire in a video posted on Twitter

The act itself might sound trivial, but many people find it difficult to cook the maize-based staple because of its consistency

South Africans had a lot to say about the interesting clip, with many hilarious jokes being made in the mix

Cooking pap is seriously no easy feat for the uninitiated, but this lady has the skills to make it look like it's a cakewalk. The woman stirred the pot of pap over an open flame like it was filled with butter and impressed Mzansi in the process.

A woman who knows her way around pap stunned SA peeps with her skills, which some wished they had. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Popular social media account @kulanicool posted the video online and had peeps cracking side-splitting jokes in the Twitter comment section.

The clip is quite short but really mesmerising in its unique way. It shows the lady stirring the pot with a minimal amount of effort. For those who don't know, pap requires considerable arm motion to cook, which makes it even more splendid.

Pap is a tricky dish to cook for the first time in general. The manner in which it is stirred while having the right balance of ingredients in a pot will determine whether or not the dish will come out well.

Peeps across Mzansi knew this quite well, which made them appreciate the clip and crack jokes. See the comments below:

@King_Ya_manyora commented:

"Ingathi she's turning the steering wheel of a Volvo truck."

@william_makitla said:

"Unlike others who pose for pictures, she did a whole video."

@waNhlomamarumo mentioned:

"Pedi people we are special."

@XibaloN posted:

@Pedi_Gent shared:

"No, it should be sports for us skinny ones "

@olewa_bakgatla posted:

"Ya nooo she is good."

@LucyPearl620 commented:

"She's really good! One hand. Sitting down. Wow!"

@Dlidlozi asked:

"What is she sitting on "

Source: Briefly News