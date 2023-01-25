Amapiano artist Focalistic is rumoured to be in a relationship with Pabi Cooper after his alleged split from DBN Gogo

According to reports, Pabi is the reason why the Ke Star hitmaker and the yanos DJ's relationship ended in tears

Some social media uers felt sorry for DBN Gogo while other people shared that Pabi and Focalistic make a good couple

Focalistic has apparently moved on after he allegedly broke up with DBN Gogo. The Ke Star hitmaker is rumoured to be dating Pabi Cooper now.

Focalistic is rumoured to be dating Pabi Cooper aftre his alleged split from DBN Gogo. Image: @focalistic, @dbngogo, @pabicooper

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that some claim that Pabi Cooper is the reason Foca and DBN Gogo's relationship ened in teas a while back. Maphepha Ndaba, a gossip blog, took to Instagram and claimed Focalistic and Pabi Cooper are apparently an item.

An insider claimed Pabi cannot hide her happiness as she's madly in love with her new bae.It's also reported that she got the flowers she's carrying on her trending pic from Foca. Check out the post here.

Mzansi reacts to the rumours

Peeps took to Maphepha Ndaba's comment section and shared their thoughts on Focalistic and Pabi Cooper's alleged romance.

miss_twalalerato wrote:

"How I Love all 3 of them, dunno if I'm happy or not..... Anyway who cares."

wehhtra said:

"I saw this coming. Their chemistry was so obvious. Saw it last year."

thembilit commented:

"It makes more sense than his relationship with DBN Gogo. I think the Gogo would be more suitable with a rich man.Papi ke tshipi, no question about that."

zulugirl7 said:

"Didn't think him and DBN Gogo go together anyway. She's from wealth. People like her should only date or marry people who come from wealthy families themselves."

sahotbabes wrote:

"I thought Pabi Cooper had a boyfriend she always posted on IikTok and would cook for him. I can’t keep up with these relationships, but anyways ain’t Pabi and Dbn Gogo cool and have done music together?"

snowyberry_21 added;

"Makes sense why Gogo and Papi are no longer close."

Focalistic and DBN Gogo reportedly split

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Focalistic and DBN Gogo have reportedly gone their seperate ways. The Amapiano artists apparently broke up ten months ago.

According to rumours, the two stars kept their break up on a down-low. The rumours started circulating when DBN Gogo was a no-show at Foca's birthday celebration.

ZAlebs reports that sources close to the artist and the DJ would probably never address the reason for their split publicly. One source claimed they're private people, while another said another Amapiano star is the reason for their breakup.

