Rapper Zingah has been the master of risky posts on social media and his latest one might just have been the bravest thing peeps have seen

Zingah has been searching for a new bae ever since his split from Anele Zondo and he is not shy to shoot his shot wherever he sees a target

Candice Modiselle found a stray ball from Zingah in her court and her reaction to it says more than words could begin to describe

Zingah was feeling hopeful that his latest social media comment would land him a date with the beautiful Candice Modiselle. The rapper bravely asked the dancer to drop him a location pin.

Zingah has taken his chances with Candice Modiselle. Image: @zingah_lotj and @candicemodiselle

Source: Instagram

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that Zingah has been on a serious hunt for a new girl. Ever since he and Anele Zondo went their separate ways, mans has been on a public mission to replace her. His first public attempt at landing a bae was with Zodwa Wabantu and since that did not work, he's moved on to the next one.

Candice shared a video of herself looking absolutely stunning on Twitter and the rapper just could not ignore it. Zingah was quick to ask her for her whereabouts. While everyone digests the public shot taken, Candice is yet to respond.

Followers were absolutely intrigued by Zingah attempt at getting Candice.

