Mohale Motaung has ventured into the transport business, offering a 4-ton truck and a VITO panel van for hire

He announced the new business on social media, detailing the daily rates for each vehicle and emphasising unlimited kilometres

Mzansi's reaction to his new hustle was mixed, with some congratulating him while others questioned the prices and speculated about the source of funds for the vehicles

Mohale Motaung did not allow the recent closure of his business to stop him from trying other business avenues. The media personality recently shared that he is now in the transport business.

Mohale Motaung has introduced his new business venture. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Mohale Motaung pushes his new business venture

Media personality Mohale Motaung is doing whatever it takes to secure the bag. The star who made headlines after the closure of his cocktail bar in Johannesburg has announced his new venture.

Taking to his social media page, Mohale announced that he has two vehicles that he is hiring out. He shared pictures of the two cars and even how much he charges per day. The post read:

"Hey guys, I'm offering a 4-ton truck and a VITO panel van for hire. The truck is available for R5000 per day with unlimited kilometres. The Vito (panel) is R3500 per day, also with unlimited kilometres included. Please RT."

Mzansi reacts to Mohale's latest hustle

Social media users flooded the star's post with mixed comments. Some congratulated him on his new venture, and others complained about the daily prices he charged.

@motomokg said:

"Wena o tagwile, unless long distance contracts. And normally you have to be specific on the rates"

@Bemsola commented:

"Do u need marketing? Do u need drivers dm me."

@MkhizeAbel said:

"U bought Trucks with Somizi's money."

@Mr_dwing asked:

"Haibo it can travel to Zimbabwe akuna ndaba?"

@BhutMalumBru wrote:

"Thieves looking at this like."

