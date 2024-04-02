Reality TV star Nunurai Mudarikwa went all out for her son Zidane's second birthday, showcasing a stunning setup by her company Nulu Events in Johannesburg

Fans praised Nunurai for the lavish and well-themed decorations, with many commending her for ensuring a memorable day for Zidane

Social media users jokingly referenced Happy Simelane's daughter's cancelled birthday party, suggesting she should have used Nunurai's services instead

Reality TV star Nunurai Mudarikwa pulled out all the stops for her son Zidane's second birthday. The doting mother shared a video of the stunning setup she put together for her baby boy.

‘The Mommy Club’ star Nunurai shared a video from her son's birthday party. Image: @nunurai

Source: Instagram

Inside Nunurai's son's lavish birthday celebrations

The Mommy Club star Nunurai proved that she is the queen of events in Johannesburg when she put together a stunning setup for her son's second birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nunurai posted a video of Zidane's birthday showing off the decor. The event looked stunning with a befitting theme. If the video is anything to go by, Nunurai's Nulu Events went all out for Zidane's party. The star captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Zidan Is Turning 2 Decor & Setup : @nulu_events"

Fans love Nunurai's setup for Zidane's birthday

Social media users agreed that Zidane's birthday party was perfect. Many applauded Nunu for ensuring that her son's special day was memorable. Some petty fans joked about how Her Majesty should have used Nunurai's company for her daughter's birthday party which was cancelled because she didn't like the deco.

@deola19 said:

"What happy thought she would get well done Nunu."

@msmanche commented:

"top tier deco for our baby well done mama."

@angiemabhie added:

"What Happy wanted vs What she got "

@maychivir added:

"Soooo cute . Manifesting this for my son’s First birthday "

@lifewithyolly commented:

"The best in the game "

Khanya Mkangisa gives 1st look at lavish baby shower

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanya Mkangisa's baby shower was an absolute stunner! She posted an Instagram video on her page that gives a glimpse of the breathtaking decor. The white theme at the venue could easily pass for a wedding wonderland.

Khanya extended heartfelt thanks to Nono Events for bringing her vision to life. The actress also gave her family and friends a shout-out for their love and support.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News