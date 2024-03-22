Khanya Mkangisa treated fans with visuals from her elegant baby shower celebration on Instagram

The throwback video radiates joy and warmth and offers a rare sight of the time the media personality was pregnant

Fans gushed about the beautiful event

Khanya Mkangisa posted a video of her baby shower. Image: @ilovekhanya

Source: Instagram

Get ready to swoon, folks, because Khanya Mkangisa's baby shower was an absolute stunner!

She posted an Instagram video on her page that gives a glimpse of the breathtaking decor. The white theme at the venue could easily pass for a wedding wonderland.

Khanya Mkangisa shows gratitude

Khanya extended heartfelt thanks to Nono Events for bringing her vision to life. The actress also gave her family and friends a shout-out for their love and support.

"I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, craftmanship and for making my day so special, your attention to detail is immaculate.

To my family and friends, thank you for showering me with so much love and lastly, Cake Emporium thank you so much for adding that extra sweet touch!"

Khanya gives birth to 1st child

Khanya announced in February 2024 that she welcomed a baby boy with businessman Desmond Williams.

Watch the video below:

See some comments below:

@ka_majavu said:

"Khanya, you have real friends because none of your pictures were ever leaked on social media. They are the real ones. "

@mbalientleshange wrote:

"Baby shower and it’s giving wedding vibes. "

kgalalelo_moala posted:

"Top billing babe. That's a top-notch baby shower and I am inspired."

@zandiletshabalala mentioned:

"Car last year, a baby this year, you're really beyond blessed. ❤️❤️"

@ello_harold commented:

"It is no mistake she is Khanya! This is beautiful darling. ❤"

@kunele_m said:

"Oh, mommy his is so beautiful hle. ❤️"

@dumisadwenga stated:

"Love this for you mommy. ❤❤"

@neilfranklindanielsn added:

"Wow, gorgeous woman. ❤️❤️"

Khanya gets a new Range Rover

In another article, Briefly News reported that Khanya Mkangisa has been in the entertainment industry for years and is winning in life.

If her Instagram is a true reflection of her life, then the media personality is not struggling financially like many thespians in SA. The actress gifted herself an expensive Range Rover for her 35th birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News