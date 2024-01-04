Wiseman Mncube expressed joy at his nomination in the Briefly News Awards, attributing his success to his fans' unwavering support.

In an exclusive interview, he emphasised his gratitude for the recognition in the Best Actor of the Year category

Mncube extended heartfelt thanks to his fans, acknowledging their pivotal role in his career

Top South African actor Wiseman Mncube has responded to his recent nomination in the Briefly News Entertainment Awards. The star expressed gratitude to his fans for their support.

Wiseman Mncube said he is grateful for the Briefly Awards nomination. Image: @wiseman_mncube

Wiseman Mncube on Briefly Awards nomination

Shaka iLembe actor Wiseman Mncube is over the moon following his nomination in the Briefly News Awards. The actor who is leading the Best Actor of the Year category said he wouldn't have achieved it without his fans.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Mncube said he is happy that he is finally getting the recognition he deserves. He also noted that he had a fruitful 2023 with several leading roles. He said:

"I’m thrilled . It's such a blessing feeling especially since these are entertainment awards, cause what we do is to entertain the people at home. Plus I’ve had a pleasurable 2023 with big big roles to fill which I believe that I did just."

Wiseman Mncube grateful for his fans

The actor also gave a big shoutout to his fans for their unwavering support. He implored them to keep supporting his craft because he does what he does for them. He added:

"To my fans! We are one big family. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them cause everything I do I make sure I don’t disappoint them. Thank you soooo much to everyone who voted and god bless them all."

