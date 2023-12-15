Aymos is leading the Amapiano Artist of the Year category in the Briefly News Entertainment Awards

Murumba Pitch, Kamo Mphela and MaWhoo are also following behind

Voting is currently open and will close on 5 January 2024

It has only been one week since the voting for the inaugural Briefly News Entertainment Awards and the competition is stiff. Fans have been casting votes for their favourite stars and it's safe to say the results will shock the country.

Aymos is leading in the Briefly Awards Amapiano Artist of the Year category. Image: @aymso_shili, @kamo_mphelaxx and @murumba_pitch

Aymos leads the Amapiano category

The Amapiano Artist of the Year category is surprisingly the one with the most competition. The nominees in the category include Aymos, Kamo Mphela, MaWhoo and the popular duo, Murumba Pitch.

Fatela hitmaker Aymos has been leading the pack with more than 1 330 votes. The singer, who rose to prominence following the release of his hit song Emcimbini, has made a mark on the country's music scene with his hits.

Murumba Pitch gets 950 votes

Following closely behind Aymos is Murumba Pitch, who have amassed over 950 votes from their fans all over Mzansi. The duo, which consists of two talented stars, Emmanuel Mathye and Khathutshelo Innocent Mangolo, have been in the music and entertainment industry for over a decade and have several hits under their belt.

Kamo Mphela coming through with over 920 votes

Queen of Amapiano Kamo Mphela is sitting pretty at number three in the race. The singer and dancer, who has over 920 votes so far, has proven that she is a force to be reckoned with. Kamo Mphela has been topping charts in SA and neighbouring countries following the release of her hit song Dalie featuring Tyler ICU, Khalil Harrison and Baby S.O.N.

MaWhoo garners 532 votes in a week

Last but definitely not least is the one and only MaWhoo, who has garnered 532 votes since the polls started a week ago. Not only does this prove the hitmaker's talent, but it also shows that she has a legion of fans who have been supporting her throughout her career.

Check out more categories and vote for your favourite stars here.

What are the Briefly News Entertainment Awards about?

Briefly News previously reported that get ready to roll out the virtual red carpet because the entertainment world will witness the most exciting event of the year – the Briefly News Entertainment Awards!

It's the first time these prestigious awards are taking place, and the buzz is growing. With voting now open and set to close on 5 January 2024, it's time for all you entertainment lovers to make your voices heard and crown the true movers and shakers in the local entertainment scene.

