The South African entertainment industry lost many of its icons, some of which were young

This is a look into some of those deaths which occurred before they could celebrate their 40th birthdays

Mzansi now mourns the loss of an icon who hailed all the way from the Eastern Cape, Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana

Mshoza and Zahara were some of the stars who died before 40. Image: @mshoza_thegodmother, @zahara_sa

Source: Instagram

While the country mourns the loss of an icon, Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana, some fans took the time to mourn other industry icons who passed away before the age of 40.

Zahara passes away

The Loliwe hitmaker, who has many hit albums under her belt, such as Mgodi and Country Girl, passed away on 11 December after a three-week hospital stay.

Zahara hailed all the way from Eastern Cape, where she started singing at the tender age of 8. Her name was Spinach, but later changed it to Zahara.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In her remembrance, her family hailed her caring nature in a statement:

"She was a pure light and an even purer heart in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift, and a blessing to us and countless people around the world. A legendary figure in the world of music, Zahara remarkably touched millions of people’s lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music."

From Mshoza to AKA, more stars who passed away before 40

More of the stars were not afforded the opportunity to celebrate their 40th birthdays.

Mshoza

In November 2020, the late Kwaito icon, Mshoza passed away at the age of 37 years.

Mshoza's management said she was hospitalised due to diabetes.

Three years after her passing, the likes of Pearl Thusi remembered the Kortes hitmaker by posting a throwback picture.

AKA

The country woke up to the terrible news of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' death on February 2023.

The Prada hitmaker was gunned down in Durban on the busy street in Florida. His death was caught on camera for the whole world to see, but the killers are still at large.

His family still runs his Instagram page and are pushing hard for his music to live on.

ProKid

Rap star Linda 'ProKid' Mkhize passed away on 8 August 2018 in Johannesburg. The Uthini NgoPro hitmaker died after suffering from a seizure.

Till this day, many artists till reference the rapper and even Cassper Nyovest featured him on his Any Minute Now album, which was released in 2020.

Lundi Tyamara

Gospel singer Lundi Tyamara hailed all the way from the Western Cape. His powerful voice and soothing Gospel music, made him one the household names in the industry.

Lundi died on the 27th of January 2017 following complications from stomach Tuberculosis and a liver condition. He took in his last breath at 12:40 am at the Edenvale Hospital, Johannesburg. He died at the age of 38 years.

Memorial service details for the late Zahara announced

In more Briefly News, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has shared the details for Zahara's memorial service.

The service, seemingly organised by the department, will take place at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

Source: Briefly News