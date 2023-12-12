President Cyril Ramaphosa paid an emotional tribute to singer Bulelwa Mkutukana famously known as Zahara

Ramaphosa expressed his sadness and said that South Africa has lost a great talent in Zahara

The video of the president speaking about the Loliwe hitmaker moved fans who are grappling with her untimely passing

President Cyril Ramaphosa shared moving words about Zahara's passing. Image: Vitalii Nosach/Getty and @zaharasa/Instagram

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a poignant tribute to the late Zahara during the inaugural Presidential Plenary on Science and Technology in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa saddened by Zahara's death

Addressing the media, the president acknowledged the profound loss of the talented singer and that death has robbed South Africa.

"It's really unfortunate. We've been robbed of great talent. She was talented, vibrant, and a wonderful composer. To be robbed of her great talent at her young age it's a real blow to our country. She is one of the great products the country has produced in the arts and I'm really saddened by her passing."

Zahara succumbs to liver complications

Zahara passed away on 11 December after spending three weeks in the hospital due to a liver disease.

See the video posted in the X account @CyrilRamaphosa below:

SA mourns the death of Zahara

The death of Zahara has become a sombre moment for the nation, sparking an outpouring of tributes from fans who resonate with Ramaphosa's sentiments.

@KTyatya21 mentioned:

"Give her a state funeral."

@OMosiane said:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace. She will be missed. Gone too soon, heaven has gained an angel."

@pmatsepane tweeted:

"A lot of artists are dying under this administration due to stress."

@SELLOMALOSE2 stated:

"Your vaccine is working day and night."

@Black_Child1st posted:

"And you kept quiet when AKA died."

@KarinaCillie wrote:

"We did not produce her. She did it all by herself!"

@LLunga18 added:

"God takes away the good ones and leaves the evil ones to live and make other people's lives difficult."

Black Coffee pays tribute to Zahara

In another article, Briefly News reported that Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee paid a heartwarming tribute to the late Zahara in an emotional social media post.

The DJ posted a picture of the late Loliwe singer and said she healed a lot of people with her music.

