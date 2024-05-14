Popular sangoma and podcaster Gogo Maweni has spoken out about the criticism she has been getting from netizens about having four different baby daddies

This came after the reality TV star announced on social media that she and her husband are expecting a baby

Gogo Maweni also said that she doesn't care what people have to say about her and that she has proven that she is a mother and can bear children

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Gogo Maweni seemed unbothered by the criticism she got from netizens. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

South African modern sangoma Gogo Maweni has responded to the criticism she has been receiving from many netizens.

Gogo Maweni unbothered by people criticising her for having four baby daddies

Reality TV star and podcaster Gogo Maweni recently spoke out about people slamming her for having four different baby daddies of her age. This came after Maweni announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child together.

According to ZiMoja, Maweni, whose real name is Lee Ann Mokopo, said she's not bothered about what people have to say about her kids' fathers:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"People will always have something to say, it doesn't bother me. I have proven that I'm a mother and I can have children. Fortunately, I met someone who loves me and who I am married to. So, it's only natural for me to bear children for him.

"I felt the three boys I have were enough. The fact that I have them with different fathers is an issue for some people but not for me. After some time, I found myself expecting a fourth child, despite not initially planning for it. Yet, here I am, pregnant and embracing the journey ahead. I firmly believe that this unexpected addition will fill our lives with abundant joy and blessings."

Gogo Maweni is expecting twins

In a previous report from Briefly News, reality TV star Gogo Maweni shared that she and her husband, Sabelo Magube, are expecting twins.

Maweni and Magube had undergone the IVF route to conceive their twins. However, the couple opted to keep the news to themselves, which was supposed to be a secret until people saw the bulging baby bump, but she felt she should share.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News