Fikile Mbalula paid tribute to Zahara, but people were angered. Image: @zahara_sa, @fikilembalula

Minister Fikile Mbalula might have intended to relay a sincere message of condolences to the late Zahara's family, but Mzansi was not having it.

Mbalula pens awkward message to Zahara

Zahara shockingly passed away on 11 December 2023 after a three-week hospital stay. The Loliwe singer was hospitalised two weeks after her lobola negotiations. The news of her passing hit many people very hard, including Fikile Mbalula.

Taking to Twitter, Mbalula decided to pay tribute to the late songstress.

"REST EASY, ZAHARA WE WILL MISS SAD NEWS INDEED."

Like many politicians, he is always placed under immense scrutiny. One mistake opens a can of worms. Especially since Mbalula meant to say:

"Rest easy, Zahara. We will miss you. Sad news indeed."

Mzansi drags Fikile Mbalula

Mbalula's message failed to resonate with a lot of people due to significant typos, rendering it incomprehensible.

For many people, this only underscored the incompetence of politicians, as they perceived it as a blatant disregard for composing a proper tribute post.

@Ori_RSA

"You will miss sad news?"

@TUFM_ZA asked:

"You will miss SAD NEWS? So Zahara has been dishing out sad news?"

@Realbeefactor questioned:

"What are you saying Fikile?"

@Sia_Nkuna said:

"The irony, you purge humans on earth, then when they die you act like you care."

@freshbylullo joked:

"What is this person saying guys? I'm a slow learner."

@MazwiBlose said:

"This is why we encourage people to go to school."

Black Coffee pays tribute to Zahara

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee paid a heartwarming tribute to the late Zahara in an emotional social media post.

The DJ posted a photo of the late Loliwe singer and said she healed a lot of people with her music.

Zahara was hospitalised two weeks after her lobola negotiations and spent three weeks there before she passed on.

