Black Coffee paid a heartwarming tribute to the late Zahara in an emotional social media post

The DJ posted a photo of the late Loliwe singer and said she healed a lot of people with her music

Zahara was hospitalised two weeks after her lobola negotiations and spent three weeks there before she passed on

Black Coffee was left heartbroken by Zahara's death. Image: @realblackcoffee, @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee paid a heartwarming tribute to the late Zahara in an emotional social media post.

DJ Black Coffee praises Zahara

The DJ posted a picture of the late Loliwe singer and said she healed a lot of people with her music.

Zahara passed away on 11 December 2023 after a three-week hospital stay. The singer was hospitalised two weeks after her lobola negotiations.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Taking to Twitter, Black Coffee said:

“You healed so many souls.”

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's post

Following his post, netizens flooded his comments section and relayed their messages of condolences to the star.

@tsebaie_

"May her soul rest in peace, at long last she's at peace, she battled with so many things and hope she's at a better place. Your music will continue to inspire all of us."

@Flavisafra1 said:

"May her soul rest, she's gone soo soon."

@ravi3i mentioned:

"I'm lost for words, the bubbly smile and laughter will remain in me forever. We have lost such a beautiful person. RIP, dear."

@SSDandala expressed:

"She will be eternally missed. She transformed and healed so many souls indeed."

@Scelo99Scelo mentioned:

"Incwadi encane will forever be my favourite rest in eternal peace sis Bulelwa."

@TourismPro_za said:

"That she did, may her soul rest in peace. #RIPZahara"

@Nkulinairealien said:

"I knew her first album verbatim... The music industry is not a good place to be in."

@MwendazGwenzi wished:

"May her soul rest in eternal peace, hamba kahle. I am deeply hurt by her passing. Hey. it is what it is. God knows why. Rest in peace, Sisi."

@daisy_sibiya said:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace. You will always remain in our hearts, your music shall surely live on."

@AlbertMakhanye1 expressed:

"On Sunday, I was playing 'Loliwe' album as it reminds me somewhere then boom... RIP."

Zahara's family thanks hospital staff in statement

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zahara's family has finally broken their silence to address the news of the singer's death.

The family has confirmed Zahara's untimely passing and extended gratitude to the hospital staff for taking care of her. Tributes continue to pour in for the Umthwalo hitmaker from fans and colleagues in the music industry.

Source: Briefly News