Reality TV star Londie London recently stunned in a gorgeous, classy brown dress

The singer and influencer posted several pictures of her in a cute dress during her father's unveiling ceremony on her Instagram page

Many of her fans and followers complimented the star's gorgeous looks and her melodic voice

Londie London looked beautiful in her classy brown dress. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London recently set timelines on fire with her saucy images. One thing she never fails at doing is having many heads turn whenever she enters a room.

Londie looks stunning in classy brown dress

There is one thing that the reality TV star Londiwe "Londie London" Zulu does, and it's leaving a mark. The former Real Housewives Of Durban star recently had many netizens drooling over her beautiful, classy look.

Londie posted some content of herself draped in a drop-dead gorgeous brown dress she rocked at her father's unveiling ceremony in Melmoth, KwaZulu-Natal. The star shared the pictures and videos on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Isbusiso/unveiling yaBaba. Decor by @decorbyreina. Dress by @dressmi_"

See the post below:

Fans compliment Londie's look

Many fans and followers of the star flooded her comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the online reactions below:

sticks016 wrote:

"You have to be a Gospel vocalist."

pelo_lathitha complimented:

"This is so beautiful Londi. You are beautiful too and your voice is super babe."

sindi_bokamb said:

"Your voice give us a gospel album we londi."

__hairmperial__ responded:

"That face card so gorgeous."

zimmie_cpt replied:

"Londie is sooo beautiful."

diana_.cee shared:

"Cute and innocent."

dineo_tlhoaele commented:

"It's the outfit and the face for me."

Source: Briefly News