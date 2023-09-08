Cardi B and 21 Savage are leading the 18th annual BET Hip Hop Awards nominations with 12 nods each

The 18th annual BET Hip Hop Awards nominees have been revealed, with 21 Savage and WAP rapper Cardi B securing the top spots, each receiving 12 nominations. Following closely is Drake with nine nominations, while Burna Boy and DJ Khaled complete the top five, earning seven nominations apiece.

Cardi B, 21 Savage, Drake, DJ Khaled and Burna Boy are leading the BET Awards nominations list. Image: @iamcardib, @champagnepapi and @21savage

Source: Instagram

Cardi B and 21 Savage lead BET nominations

Award-winning rapper Cardi B is leading the pack with the most BET nominations alongside 21 Savage.

According to a post shared by @rapalert6, The Bodak Yellow hitmaker was nominated for several big awards, like Hip-hop Artist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, and Hustler of the Year. She even got two nominations in each of these categories.

Cardi B also got nominated for Best Hip-hop Video for her songs Put It On Da Floor Again with Latto and Tomorrow with GloRilla. These two songs also got her nominations for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.

21 Savage has received nominations in some of the biggest categories of the night. These include Hip-hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Hip-hop Album of the Year for his collaboration with Drake on Her Loss, and Song of the Year for both Rich Flex (with Drake) and Sittin' On Top Of The World (with Burna Boy).

Sittin' On Top Of The World also got nominated for Best Collaboration, and his album Her Loss earned him and Drake a spot in the Best Duo/Group category.

Two songs from the album, Spin Bout U and Sittin' On Top Of The World, received nominations for Best Hip-hop Video. Additionally, 21 Savage is in the running for the annual Hustler of the Year award and the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse award.

Drake received the second most nominations with 9 while DJ Khaled and the African giant Burna Boy received 7 nods each.

Fans react to the BET nominations

@Themba_Taylor said:

"Hip-hop awards are literally turning into Nickelodeon kid's choice awards every year."

@prettygirlxclub added:

"She’s nominated for lyricist of the year? lol atp i dunno which awards are a bigger joke, the scammys or ebt"

@KINGGCHUNN added:

"How is she getting nominations when she’s been lazy all year?"

