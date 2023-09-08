Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Release ‘Bongos’ Setting Social Media Alight: “This a Number One Hit”
- Grammy Award-winning duo, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have released a hot banging track
- They dropped their new song, Bongos three years after releasing the raunchy hit song WAP
- Social media users went crazy after the song was announced and the video was teased, giving it a thumbs-up
PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!
Two American queens of rap, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have dropped another banger, but not as raunchy as their provocative 2020 hit, WAP.
Cardi B features Megan Thee Stallion on Bongos
Tabloid page, @GossipBuzzNow, captioned the clip:
"Yesss B*tch! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion showed out in “Bongos”❤️ #CardiB #Bongos."
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Watch the trailer below:
Social media reacts to Cardi B's Bongos
The single started topping social media charts within hours of its release. The streets of Twitter were buzzing with the hit, and these are some of the comments from tweeps:
@R3D__B was blown away:
"Gagged! Speechless. This a number one hit! Fcking 10s. I’m screaming!"
@TariqMueller said:
"They ate."
@Plugofplugsatl suggested:
"They should have named this Botox and bullets."
@Tt66709787Tt praised:
"The dance was everything."
@MsgooodieShar marveled:
"169k view in 34 minutes."
@TYENT__ affirmed:
"Can’t nobody say nothing cause they devoured."
@GOSSIPBUZZNOW said:
"LISTEN! Cardi and Megan ATE the choreography up in 'Bongos'!! #CardiB #Bongos."
@Thiquessance called:
"Can we talk about how talented Megan Thee Stallion is? She totally CHEWED on the song. #Bongos."
@Hausofkingz predicted:
"Babbyyyy, this song is going to f*cking eat at the clubs! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has done it again. Definitely another HIT #Bongos."
New Amapiano show in Pretoria 'Kokota' to replace 'Shaka iLembe', actor Thato Dithebe lands first lead role
@Itsbavy was excited:
"I’m so happy Cardi dabbled into funk/dembow, everybody making the same music nowadays over the same rap/trap beats. This is fresh! #Bongos."
Chris Brown and Ciara collab on How We Roll
In another story on Briefly News, vocalists and long-time friends Ciara and Chris Brown collaborated on a track called How We Roll.
Some people were happy to hear that the pair finally released some good stuff. However, most slammed CiCi for associating herself with Breezy, given his domestic violence past.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News