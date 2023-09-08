Grammy Award-winning duo, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have released a hot banging track

They dropped their new song, Bongos three years after releasing the raunchy hit song WAP

Social media users went crazy after the song was announced and the video was teased, giving it a thumbs-up

'WAP' hitmakers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have collaborated again to release a new song, 'Bongos'. Images: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Two American queens of rap, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have dropped another banger, but not as raunchy as their provocative 2020 hit, WAP.

Cardi B features Megan Thee Stallion on Bongos

Tabloid page, , captioned the clip:

"Yesss B*tch! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion showed out in “Bongos”❤️ #CardiB #Bongos."

Watch the trailer below:

Social media reacts to Cardi B's Bongos

The single started topping social media charts within hours of its release. The streets of Twitter were buzzing with the hit, and these are some of the comments from tweeps:

@R3D__B was blown away:

"Gagged! Speechless. This a number one hit! Fcking 10s. I’m screaming!"

@TariqMueller said:

"They ate."

@Plugofplugsatl suggested:

"They should have named this Botox and bullets."

@Tt66709787Tt praised:

"The dance was everything."

@MsgooodieShar marveled:

"169k view in 34 minutes."

@TYENT__ affirmed:

"Can’t nobody say nothing cause they devoured."

@GOSSIPBUZZNOW said:

"LISTEN! Cardi and Megan ATE the choreography up in 'Bongos'!! #CardiB #Bongos."

@Thiquessance called:

"Can we talk about how talented Megan Thee Stallion is? She totally CHEWED on the song. #Bongos."

@Hausofkingz predicted:

"Babbyyyy, this song is going to f*cking eat at the clubs! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has done it again. Definitely another HIT #Bongos."

@Itsbavy was excited:

"I’m so happy Cardi dabbled into funk/dembow, everybody making the same music nowadays over the same rap/trap beats. This is fresh! #Bongos."

Source: Briefly News