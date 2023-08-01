American rapper Cardi B is facing an assault charge after her concert brawl

It reported that her microphone bounced to another patron after it hit the instigator

It is still unclear which of the two women laid charges at the star after a drink was thrown at her

Rapper Cardi B may be on her way to prison cells after her altercation with an unruly fan caused a ripple effect.

Cardi B's microphone allegedly hit two patrons during a heated altercation at a live LAs Vegas concert. Images: @deejremy

Cardi B's microphone hits two patrons at her concert

According to US tabloid TMZ, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker has assault charges laid against her after a woman claimed the rapper hit her with a microphone.

It is unclear which woman pressed charges as it was revealed that her microphone didn't just hit the instigator, but bounced to another fan who was standing nearby.

Cardi B snaps after a fan throws liquid at her

The throw wasn't from nowhere as the performer and her DJ asked the concertgoers to throw water on them to cool them from the scorching temperature.

In a video posted by @deejremy, Cardi was performing when a patron threw a drink at her, and she aimed for the drink-thrower with her microphone.

Watch the video below:

Cardi fans react to her assault charges

When news of the assault received mixed reactions from social media, this is what was said:

@westbank__ weighed in:

"Nah, the drink thrower touched it last before it hit the other girl. Everyone knows the rules."

@heaegeum commented:

"I hope they lock her up."

@PAquablue said:

"It’s been happening to a lot of artists lately."

@wildthingalbi said:

"You Americans are so dramatic. The second an object accidentally touches you - ‘OMG I’m assaulted!' "

@buggedouteyes noticed something else:

"Her fans should get their money back since she wasn't actually singing."

