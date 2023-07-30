American rapper Cardi B got into it with a person who came to her live show just to cause havoc

The Bodak Yellow rapper did not put up with any sort of disrespect when she launched an attack on a fan

Videos went viral showing how the fight broke out during one of Cardi B's concerts while she was performing

Cardi B was angry when someone threw a drink at her mid-performance, and she was not having it. Image: @deejremy

Source: Twitter

Cardi B got into a fight with a fan. The rapper was on stage when someone crossed the line.

Online users reacted to how angry Cardi B looked in the video. Many people were left puzzled after seeing how the person in the crowd provoked the rapper.

Cardi B lashes out at concert-goer in video

A video posted by shows Cardi B performing and someone throwing a drink at her. Cardi B retaliated by throwing her microphone at the audience member before security stepped in. Watch the video below:

Cardi B fans react to video of rapper's clash with drink thrower

Many people thought Cardi reacted in the right way. Fans pointed out that Cardi B did not hesitate to hit back, and most were pleased.

@Melhex1 said:

"Person who did this most likely was a Minaj fan."

@iammikedspeaks added:

"Security wasn’t moving fast enough for m"

@BrandyOrtiz143 commented:

"I have been laughing at this for like give mins. She don’t play."

@holabotaz joked:

"She got that instinctual chancla throwing tech down perfectly."

@iampynkdymund wrote:

"Cardi showed up quick she ain't the one!"

@Nounetaj said:

"Zero hesitation, reflex on point."

