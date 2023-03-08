Lady Du's beef with K.O intensified when the Amapiano singer took to her timeline and fired more shots at the rapper

Lady Du and the C aracara hitmaker's beef started when the vocalist denied that SETE went gold in the first few days after it dropped

Reacting to Lady Du's rants, most social media users accused her of playing the victim card while she's the one who provoked K.O

Lady Du and K.O's beef is far from over. The Amapiano vocalist and the hip-hop artist continue taking shots at each other on social media.

Lady Du and K.O's beef intensified. Image: @ladydu_sa, @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Their beef began towards the end of 2022 when SETE broke records and did massive numbers on streaming platforms. Lady Du denied that the track went gold at the time, and that left K.O fuming. He recently threw shade at Lady Du in a diss track when SETE was about to be certified Diamond.

Lady Du fires more shots at K.O

After claiming that she's bigger than K.O in a podcast interview, Lady Du took to Twitter to continue talking about her beef with the rapper. She denied that she said she's bigger than the Caracara rapper but said some of her songs are doing more numbers than his songs. She went on to say:

"No man should ever come for a woman’s bread and butter no matter what the situation is."

She went on to suggest that K.O's record label helps with his music, adding that she's doing everything on her own as an independent artist.

"I worked hard to get to where I am for someone to diss."

Mzansi accuses Lady Du of playing the victim card

Social media users took to Lady Du's comment section after her rants to accuse her of playing the victim card while she provoked K.O.

@nkulizondi said:

"Do not mess with K.O that’s all."

@Obakeng_Ronaldo wrote:

"You're playing the victim here. You should've thought of being a mother when you provoked the guy first. What you did was unnecessary, coming for a man for celebrating his work? When he responds you come here "no man should come for a woman's bread" Was it okay to go at him first?"

@sthesobethu commented:

"You're pulling the gender card now that K.O put you in your place after you started with him. Focus on growing your brand & winning, stop undermining other artists' hustle. K.O is not in your league."

@i_am_phatudi said:

"When you start hearing 'I'm a woman', 'I'm a mother' just know whatever comes after there won't be any accountability for their own actions. Some people provoke and when there's a response they revert to victimhood."

@RealFlavoursa added:

"Wheee, look at you acting all innocent."

