Rapper Big Zulu's highly anticipated boxing match against Brian Dings took place on April 23rd in Craighall Park, Randburg.

Big Zulu won the match with a first-round knockout, but Tweeps were not impressed with his boxing skills and raised concerns about him facing fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Some Tweeps criticized Big Zulu's boxing stance, guard, and cardio, while others made jokes about his fighting style resembling Zulu stick and shield fights

Mzansi was unimpressed by Inkabi's skills. Images; @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Rapper Big Zulu finally took to the boxing ring for his highly anticipated fight against former Uyajola 9/9 bodyguard Brian Dings.

Big Zulu wins his debut boxing match

The match occurred on Sunday, 23rd of April, in Craighall Park in Randburg. Zulu has been promoting and preparing for the fight on his socials for quite a while, building up excitement and anticipation from his fans and followers of boxing around the country. The boxing match ended with Inkabi winning after a first-round knockout.

Tweeps, however weren't impressed by the Imali Eningi rapper's boxing skills after he posted a video of the fight on Twitter.

Big Zulu tweeted:

"First Round Knock Outbekumele"

Fans were not pleased with rapper's boxing skills

Tweeps were not happy with the rapper's boxing stance. Some filled the comment section with warnings against the rapper facing fellow emcee, Cassper Nyovest. Some questioned if Brian Dings was knocked out, seeing as the boxer hadn't gone down.

@_ZaliNxabi commented:

"Bhuti, ngenhlonipho nokuzithoba… ungalwi no Cassper, leyandoda izokubhuqa phansi if this is how you fight…"

@NativeSLIDE

" ayi Nkabi @casspernyovest will hurt you, don't try it. "

@BlueN_Kapok tweeted:

"Sekucacile uzokushaya uCassper wena"

@reggie_za commented:

'Work on your cardio Sir . Raising wings like Spider-Man isn't it ! Mohammed Ali would have dropped you any day !"

@DjSvie_BW said:

"Nkare those Zulu stick and shield fights."

@LOZAAH tweeted:

"I’m afraid Cassper will drop this one "

@ChrisAleksander

"Is your coach happy with your stance? Your guard? Happy for you though."

Big Zulu Makes Lifestyle Changes As He Prepares For Boxing Clash With 'Uyajola 9/9' Bodyguard

Briefly News previously reported on Big Zulu's lifestyle changes ahead of his fight with Brian Dings.

Big Zulu is taking the necessary precautions to ensure that he is in peak physical condition for the fight. To prepare for his first boxing match, he has been making significant lifestyle changes, including drinking less alcohol while training. .

