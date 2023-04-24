Big Zulu feels he can defeat fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest after winning his boxing match over the weekend

The Imali Eningi hitmaker called on Cassper Nyovest who was among the guests to set a date for their highly anticipated match

Reacting to Big Zulu's sentiments, many felt the star should practise more before he can think of facing Cassper Nyovest in the ring

Big Zulu is ready to square off with Cassper Nyovest in the boxing ring following his victory over the weekend.

Big Zulu recently challenged Cassper Nyovest to pick a date for their fight. Image: @bigzulu_sa and @casspernyovest

The rapper proved that he is not all talk and no action when he defeated his opponent in the first round.

Big Zulu challenges Cassper Nyovest to boxing match after weekend victory

Cassper Nyovest's name will always pop up whenever there's a celebrity boxing match because he pioneered the sport. The star was among those who attended Big Zulu's much-anticipated match with a boxer named Brian.

According to ZAlebs, the Ivolovolo singer emerged as champion after knocking his opponent out in the first round. Speaking after the match, Big Zulu told the Mama I Made It rapper to stop chickening out and choose a date for their fight.

Cassper Nyovest's fans think Big Zulu is not ready to fight the Siyathandana hitmaker

Mzansi Twitter users believe Big Zulu is not a worthy opponent for Cassper Nyovest. Those who saw the rapper fight in all his three matches, against Slik Talk, Naak Musiq and the last one against Priddy Ugly said Big Zulu is not ready.

@MazakaThePriest wrote:

"He is waaaay to low for @casspernyovest, he wont survive the 1st minute."

@ADS_ZAR commented:

"Yeah for sure. Cassper is at the semi-pro level and Big Zulu is at the Beginner level, boxing is not the same as a street fight."

@Artybotoman93 said"

"He is definitely not ready for Cassper after seeing that fight...Cass will knock him out."

Big Zulu makes lifestyle changes as he prepares for boxing clash with Uyajola 9/9 bodyguard

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu is gearing up for a new challenge in his life. He will be entering the boxing ring on April 23, 2023, to compete in his first-ever boxing match against Brian Dings, a former bodyguard who gained popularity through his appearances on the reality show Uyajola 9/9.

TimesLIVE reports Big Zulu is taking the necessary precautions to ensure that he is in peak physical condition for the fight. To prepare for his first boxing match, he has been making significant lifestyle changes, including drinking less alcohol while training.

