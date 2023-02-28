Slik Talk shared that he hated AKA's last album, Mass Country , and didn't mince words while saying so

Supa Mega's last album, according to the controversial YouTuber, has no hits and gave it a solid score of 2/10

Nadia Nakai also caught strays as Slik Talk took a jab at her mourning process, claiming she's a glorified rebound

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Slik Talk posted his review of AKA's new album, Mass Country, which went viral as expected.

Slik Talk has made it clear 'Mass Country' is not his favourite album by AKA. Image: @akaworldwide/Instagram and @ThisIsColbert/Twitter

Source: UGC

News24 reported that, despite the rapper's brutal death on Florida Road in Durban on February 10, 2023, his family dropped Mass Country because it was one of the music projects Mega tirelessly worked on.

Shortly after the release on Friday, February 24, a video of Slik Talk shared by @ThisIsColbert, where he gave the trending album a solid 2/10, trended. Slik claimed that AKA dropped the ball with Mass Country.

“So I just listened to AKA’s new album called Mass Country and I’m going to give it a solid 2//10. I absolutely hate everything about this album, it’s absolutely one of the worst albums I’ve ever heard in my life. Sonically, it doesn’t even sound good, the mixing is terrible, I do not like this album one bit,” he started out."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Slik Talk takes aim at Nadia Nakai about her AKA mourning process

After calling Nadia Nakai's Dangerous verse whack, a song AKA featured her on Mass Country, Slik questioned why everyone treated Nadia like a widow when Mega passed.

"Nadia Nakai is a gloried rebound. She's not a widow. She was not married to this man. She did not have any kids with this man."

Slik Talk criticised Nadia and AKA for making their relationship public so soon after the death of Supa Mega's fiancée, Anele Nelli Tembe. The opinionated individual said the lovers' decision disrespected the Tembe family.

South Africans say Slik Talk made valid points about Mass Country and Nadia Nakai, plus AKA's relationship

@Andrew67500920 said:

"Slik Talk is doing what he does with honesty. My opinion or his opinion shouldn't matter to any of you. Enjoy the album Megacy, it's the last album from Supa Mega. On the other issue, the boy is right. Argue with facts, not feelings."

@Noir_Xhosa_ shared:

"Hate to say it, Slik Talk made some solid points, though."

@Lxngelo posted:

“There’s a period of mourning, you didn’t mourn, you didn’t mourn your wife” Points were made here."

@Phumzzzzzzz replied:

"I agree on the part of this not being his best work. It’s hard to criticise #MassCountry or #KiernanForbes without coming across as insensitive. The album is average."

@GadlaB wrote:

"I stopped when he said, "this album is not worth listening to for the second time". This dude was rushing to make this video. How do you make judgements when you only listened once."

@phumlile_za reacted:

"I don’t care who says what with a screechy voice. This album is solid."

@SakhileDope added:

"I would rather listen to Nota than this dude."

AKA's new album Mass Country's lyrics leave SA speculating about his killers, fans accuse Tembe family

In other stories, Briefly News reported that AKA's new album, Mass Country, dropped on February 24, 2023, and his fans, affectionately known as the Megacy, are convinced that the lyrics confirmed who killed AKA.

Supa Mega's last full album topped social media trends and streaming services, with many people trying to decipher the song lyrics. ZAlebs reported that AKA's manager, Nhlanhla Nivo Gumede, confirmed that Mega knew Mass Country was his last album. Mzansi was more convinced after reading the lyrics.

@FrankNyama2 shared Mass Country lyrics they found suspicious, and even though they didn't name-drop, the tweep still hinted that they knew who Supa Mega referred to.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News