AKA expressed his desire to have a child with Nadia Nakai on their Mass Country song collaboration, Dangerous

A snippet of the track made the rounds online and left AKA's fans in tears after listening to the sentimental song

Supa Mega's fans said his death robbed them of Dangerous's music video featuring Nadia and the late rapper

The assassinated rapper AKA used his Mass Country album to reveal his plans for his relationship with Nadia "Bragga" Nakai. Supa Mega shared in the song Dangerous, a collaboration between him and Bragga, that he wanted a son with her.

AKA revealed on 'Mass Country' that he wanted to have a son with Nadia Nakai.

Source: Instagram

Mega penned the lyrics before he was shot dead in Durban on Florida Road on February 10. Luckily, his fans witnessed the love letter he penned for Nadia in Dangerous after his family decided to drop Mass Country on February 24 despite his passing, reported ZAlebs.

On Twitter, @ThisIsColbert shared a snippet of Dangerous and the exact lyric that revealed Mega wanted a son with Nadia.

"Kiernan to Nadia "I'm feeling your I think we should engage, tell where your Granma stay lets activate the Rands. Kairo is the one, but I need someone to extend my legacy, a son with you. They say nothing is forever don’t forget to pray"

AKA's fans touched by Supa Mega announcing he wanted a baby with Nadia Nakai in their Mass Country song collaboration Dangerous

@Misho_Moetlo said:

"A love letter❤️"

@ThePretoria shared:

"This made my day. Salute beautiful Queen #Nadia and King #AKA"

@Sipatience_M posted:

"This bangs @Sipatience_M"

@JustDemulcent replied:

"When listening to "Last time", "Company", and "Dangerous", one gets the sense he was really saying goodbye."

@Ma_Ryam28 commented:

"Arg man the music video was going to be bomb."

AKA was allegedly planning to ask Nadia Nakai to marry him on Valentine’s day

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA was reportedly planning a surprise proposal on Valentine's Day. Anyone who knew the rapper knows he was a hopeless romantic who always went out of his way to show love to Nadia Nakai.

The adorable pair, affectionately known as the Braggacy, had painted timelines red with their loved-up posts, dinner and lunch dates and even local and international vacations.

According to ZAlebs, a source close to the couple revealed that AKA was ready to take their relationship to the next stage before he was fatally killed in Durban.

