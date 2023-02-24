Nadia Nakai posted a picture showing AKA's Mass Country cover after the album was dropped on February 24

Nakai wrote a few words, getting candid about what the album release meant to her after Supa Mega's death

AKA was shot dead in Durban on Florida Road and didn't get to promote the album he tirelessly worked on

AKA's new album, Mass Country, dropped on Friday, February 24, and the rapper is not here to celebrate the milestone, but his girlfriend Nadia penned a sweet post on social media.

Supa Mega was shot and killed on Florida Road in Durban by a group of unknown men on February 10.

Mega worked on Mass Country, the most anticipated SA album of 2023, before his untimely death. ZAlebs reported that despite his death, his family decided to release it.

Taking to Twitter after AKA's album release, his grieving girlfriend Nadia promoted the body of work and wrote a few words that came from her heart. She said:

"I can’t believe this is happening without you. I’m so proud of you baby. You did it. MASS COUNTRY OUT NOW!#MassCountry ❤️♾"

Nadia Nakai receives love from Megacy after promoting Mass Country

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"You loved our Goat till the end. Massive respect."

@KamoheloDiau shared:

"You brought him back to us when we thought we lost him forever and for that I’ll forever be grateful for you. You are real one."

@amaze_oath posted:

"Thank you for taking care of our king ❤️ I'm now forever a Braggacy ❤️"

@FakaziSimpiwe replied:

"You will always have a special place in our hearts Nadia. Love from the Megacy#maasCountry"

@nguvi_ commented:

"Love you, Babe. I’ve got Dangerous on repeat ♥️"

@_ida_wakudumo wrote:

You are such a beautiful soul. God will fight for you. We are all so proud of him. Thank you for loving him as you did, Bragga. God is your strength. I'm sending you so much love and endless light ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ We love you."

@Tshikota_Jabu reacted:

"We were robbed. Listening to this album is opening up wounds that he is no more. It's painful for us who followed his talent like family. Peace to you, @Nadia_nakai and Kairo."

@Bukhosi_mino added:

"Thank you for being there for our King. Thank you for everything Nadia. The Megacy loves you ❤️"

