Thembi Seete walked away with the Best Female Movie Star of 2022 award at the Africa Choice Awards

The ceremony was held in Nigeria, and Seete shared on Instagram that her trophy had been shipped successfully

The snaps and video of the Kings of Joburg actress flaunting the gong went viral in Mzansi's celebville, and Connie Chiume and Mihlali Ndamase congratulated her

Thembi Seete is over the moon after bagging the Best Female Movie Star of 2022 award at the Africa Choice Awards.

Thembi Seete posted four pictures and a video to celebrate her Africa Choice Awards Best Female Star of 2022 trophy. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

According to News24, the prestigious award ceremony took place last month and was hosted by former The Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane in Nigeria.

On Instagram, Seete dropped four photos and a video after her trophy was shipped. In the caption, the Gomora actress gushed about the international recognition and didn't forget to thank her devoted fan base for voting for her.

"Happy Monday, guys ❤️ My award has finally arrived from Nigeria @africachoiceawards. First, I thank God, my family and @africachoiceawards for this recognition. I’m honored. This award means a lot to me. Guys thank you so much for your support and for voting Enkosi ❤️"

Thembi Seete congratulated by Mihlali and Connie Chiume after winning Africa Choice Award

@mihlalii_n said:

"Congratulations."

@conniechiume also shared:

"Well done, Tay. Congratulations."

@buhlesamuels shared:

"Congratulations Tay Tay! You deserve the world! Congratulations beautiful."

@refilwemodiselle posted:

"Lead me to the fountain of your gorgeous youth, please. Congratulations, my Sis ❤️ I will forever be proud of you. Mom is smiling at you from the heavens ️✨"

@zarithebosslady replied:

"Well deserved, sis. You're looking good too. Here for it ❤️"

@coachnhasi commented:

"Not me thinking this picture was taken 20 years ago because wow congratulations, fav ❤️"

@drnandipha also said:

"Congratulations! Looking so young and radiant. Semhle ❤️"

@drb_msimang added:

"Congratulations, but can we also get tips of your fountain of youth secret #beautiful"

Source: Briefly News