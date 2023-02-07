Scores of dance music lovers have taken to their timelines to celebrate Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini after their Grammy wins

Black Coffee bagged his Grammy in 2002 and Zakes Bantwini, who used to be his favourite collaborator, took home his Grammy on Sunday night

Both Coffee and Zakes worked on massive hits such as Juju and Take It All Off before they started beefing and Mzansi wants them to reunite and drop more hits

South Africans have taken to social media to show love to Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini. Music lovers celebrated the two talented producers after Zakes Bantwini bagged his Grammy in the US on Sunday night.

Black Coffee took home a Grammy award in 2022 in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his project titled Subconsciously. Zakes, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode took home the Best Global Performance gong at the recently-held ceremony in Los Angeles.

Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini started their music careers around the same time and have collaborated on massive hits such as Wasting My Time, Juju, and Take It All Off. After Zakes bagged his Grammy, peeps took to Twitter to celebrate their achievements in the music industry despite their beef.

Mzansi urges Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini to reunite

Peeps took to Twitter to share how they wish the two stars can reunite and make Mzansi dance again after both of them became Grammy winners.

@energies45 commented:

"To think that they started together. It was meant to be."

@NdabeLit wrote:

"The only problem I have is these two gents abazwani (don't get along). @RealBlackCoffee @ZakesBantwiniSA please bafwethu (gents)."

@Nanazi45230605 commented:

"May these Grammys reunite Zakes and Black Coffee."

@Mctexuspro1 said:

"They know what to do when it comes to music."

@sitholeayanda5 wrote:

"At least something great is coming out of our country. Congratulations guys, you did us proud."

@cadafia_king added:

"These two Grootmans work very hard and they deserve it and South Africa deserves it too. Much respect for them, halala @RealBlackCoffee @ZakesBantwiniSA."

Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman bag a Grammy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman bagged a Grammy award for their smash collaboration. The musicians' single Bayethe won the Best Global Performance at the prestigious ceremony in the US.

A video of the excited musicians accepting their awards at the Grammys is doing the rounds on social media. Taking to Twitter, @newslisa captioned its post:

"Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode win Best Global Music Performance for 'Bayethe'."

