Cotton Fest will commemorate Riky Rick's life on February 23, 2023, a year after he passed away from suicide

The project's team shared the details of the event on their Instagram page, and Riky's fans flooded the comments

The devoted fanbase promised to come out in numbers to celebrate the extraordinary life Boss Zonke lived

It has already been one year since Ricky's death shocked Mzansi.

Cotton Fest shared details of their event in Joburg that will honour Riky Rick one year after commenting suicide. Image: Dave Bennet and Pietro D'aprano

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC News, the Boss Zonke rapper committed suicide on February 23, 2022, at the age of 34. He left behind his wife, Bianca Naidoo, and his two children, Jordan and Maik.

Since the tragic passing, the Cotton Fest team, one of Riky's projects, has been trying to keep the late rapper and fashionista's spirit alive. The team organised an event to commemorate one year since Riky's death. Cotton Fest shared details of the event on Instagram.

"JOIN US Cotton Eaters, let’s get together to remember the life of Riky Rick on Thursday, 23 February at Newtown Junction - 100 Carr Street, Newtown ️ WE NEVER DIE, WE MULTIPLY!"

Mzansi promises to come out in numbers at Riky Rick's one-year death anniversary event

@culturecollecter said:

"Almost a Year has Passed since we lost our leader. "

@whichway19_inc shared:

"Rest in Infinite peace, Makhado."

@sleazi_ posted:

"I wish it was in Braam. "

@regalkaty replied:

"Love you forever Boss Zonke❤️"

@nthabimasingi commented:

"Yho it’s been year already ❤️ We never die."

@thanjwa_ wrote:

"I'm definitely attending ❤️"

@criticalfuego reacted:

"I wish I could attend but I have School Anyway, long live uncle Riky."

@nwastay_s.a added:

"One of the legend to ever exist Mr kotini eater."

