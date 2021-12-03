Sizwe Dhlomo Adds His 2 Cents to the Nasty C vs A Reece Debate

Sizwe Dhlomo took to social media recently to share his two cents on the Nasty C vs A-Reece debate

The young rappers' fans usually compare them whenever one of them drops new music or achieves something in the rap scene

The Kaya 959 presenter shared that he doesn't see anything wrong with a little competition between the two stars

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his opinion on the hot debate over who is the best rapper between Nasty C and A-Reece. The two artists fans usually compare them whenever any of them drops new music.

The Kaya 959 presenter took to Twitter to reply to a tweep who asked for his take on the young artists comparison. The TV presenter believes there's nothing wrong with a bit of competition among rappers. According to TshisaLIVE, he responded to the tweep:

"Hip-hop is all about comparison, B. Just make sure you come out on top. Finish."

Sizwe's followers took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his response. Below are some of their comments:

@kamance1 said:

"Once you take away competition in hip hop then you're injuring the culture. And it’s also important for Artists to understand it’s ‘Healthy Competition’."

@Fhumulani_Cat wrote:

"But sometimes it pins artists against themselves, which leads to them not working together, which might benefit the game if they do. but i stand to be corrected."

@Zuma_Huma commented:

"I told someone the same thing about Hip Hop when he said there's nothing wrong about having a ghostwriter."

Sizwe Dhlomo shares his side of the story

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his side of the story following Unathi Nkayi's dismissal at Kaya 959. The Idols SA judge was fired recently after she claimed Sizwe was verbally abusive towards her after he was late for his show.

Sizwe took to Twitter to respond to questions from his curious fans following the drama. He shared that him and Unathi got along before the incident. The star said his reputation would have been tainted if he was fired from the radio station. He agreed that verbal abuse is a serious allegation.

ZAlebs reports that Sizwe said him and Unathi got along well before the incident, adding that Unathi played a huge role when he bagged the job at Kaya 959. He said he was as surprised when Unathi laid a formal complaint with the HR department.

