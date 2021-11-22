Sizwe Dhlomo Shares His Side of the Story Following Unathi Nkayi's Accusations

Sizwe Dhlomo took to social media on Sunday to share his side of the story following Unathi Nkayi's dismissal from Kaya 959

The TV presenter said him and the fired radio host were cool before she accused him of verbally abusing her

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to Sizwe's reaction to the whole saga with some saying they believe his story

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his side of the story following Unathi Nkayi's dismissal at Kaya 959. The Idols SA judge was fired recently after she claimed Sizwe was verbally abusive towards her after he was late for his show.

Sizwe took to Twitter to respond to questions from his curious fans following the drama. He shared that him and Unathi got along before the incident. The star said his reputation would have been tainted if he was fired from the radio station. He agreed that verbal abuse is a serious allegation.

ZAlebs reports that Sizwe said him and Unathi got along well before the incident, adding that Unathi played a huge role when he bagged the job at Kaya 959. He said he was as surprised when Unathi laid a formal complaint with the HR department, according to TshisaLIVE.

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Sizwe's side of the story. Check out some of the comments below:

@Aluxolo_Ngci said:

"Nah Sizwe, but were you constantly late? Coz if that’s true then makes sense that there must’ve been an altercation at some point. And given the history of Unathi and the station manager..."

@MzgViii wrote:

"Let’s say he was late, was it in her place to lecture him or was it Sizwe’s boss' matter? What if Sizwe went in late to avoid drama then he realised its potential?"

@Spookiloo commented:

"This thing is sad and to think she would have gotten away with it shows how people can be vicious."

@podowskie wrote:

"And funny enough most ladies get away with it."

@ntobeko_78465 said:

"Disappointed in Unathi."

@SabeloX98084871 wrote:

"The #Believeherwave without evidence is hella dangerous."

@gmakinana added:

"God was with you Siz..."

Unathi makes music with Prince Kaybee after her Kaya 959 dismissal

In related news, Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi has been making fire music with Prince Kaybee for the past few days. The singer shared that she has been at home with the music producer recording new music.

The media personality made headlines this week after she was fired from Kaya 959. She did not mope around after her dismissal from the radio station but decided to record new music.

Unathi took to Instagram to share a video of herself with Prince Kaybee in studio. According to ZAlebs, she captioned her post:

"Been home for the week making music. It’s been magical to say the least. Thank you @princekaybee_sa."

