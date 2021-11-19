Unathi Nkayi and Prince Kaybee Make Fire Music Following Her Exit From Kaya 959

Unathi Nkayi and Prince Kaybee are busy making fire music following the dismissal of the radio presenter from Kaya 959

The Idols SA judge shared a clip of herself and the award-winning music producer in studio recording new music

Unathi's peers in the entertainment space and her fans shared that her new song sounds great after listening to the teaser

Unathi Nkayi has been making fire music with Prince Kaybee for the past few days. The singer shared that she has been at home with the music producer recording new music.

Unathi Nkayi and Prince Kaybee are in studio cooking new music. Image: @unathi.co, @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The media personality made headlines this week after she was fired from Kaya 959. She did not mope around after her dismissal from the radio station but decided to record new music.

Unathi took to Instagram to share a video of herself with Prince Kaybee in studio. According to ZAlebs, she captioned her post:

"Been home for the week making music. It’s been magical to say the least. Thank you @princekaybee_sa."

The Idols SA judge's peers in the music scene and her followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on the new music. Check out some of their comments below:

Nhlanhla Nciza said:

"Halala chomam, sounds so beautiful."

pearlmakhaye wrote:

"This sounds like a prayer in a romantic message, I love such songs."

nelicia2 commented:

"You can't keep a good woman down - can't wait for this song."

real_concy said:

"Oh my word, I can't wait."

simonedominqueinteriors wrote:

"You are so talented."

indikode added:

"This is fire Queen. I Love it."

Source: Briefly.co.za