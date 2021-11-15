The viewers of Idols SA have praised this season's finalists Berry and Karabo for their singing talents

The two contestants dropped their new fire songs on Sunday night during the semifinals of the singing competition

The fans of the show took to social media to share their thoughts on the singers' new original singles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzans music lovers have praised Idols finalists Berry and Karabo's talent after they dropped their new singles. The viewers of the music competition took to social media to show appreciation to the two contestants for their pure talents.

Mzansi peeps praised Idols SA finalists Berry & Karabo for dropping fire songs. Image: @idolssa

Source: Instagram

Berry's new song is titled Ungowami and Karabo's single is called Hosanna. They sang the songs on Sunday night's episode. The top two contestants will compete for the competition's top prize next week. One of them will be announced as the winner of Season 17 of Idols SA in a few days' time.

According to TshisaLIVE, Berry and Karabo recorded their original tracks in Cape town. Their fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their songs. Check out some of the comments below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Amza_5 said:

"Berry! Berry! Berry! Wow, her voice is simply amazing. Oh and she's so versatile. Give her any song & she won't disappoint."

@Riccardo_Elle wrote:

"Berry will never stop surprising us, who the HELL is this girl?"

@Kagiso_Mtsenga commented:

"I see this Hossana Song already on Number one Spot on iTunes. Serve us Karabo, You are blessed my lady, you know your target market."

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Karabo chose the perfect genre for her, gospel."

Idols SA winner Zama Khumalo gets new wheels

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Idols SA Season 16 winner Zama Khumalo took to social media to show off her brand new set of wheels.

The singer bagged her Kymo Xciting 400 scooter earlier this week. The R120 000 scooter was part of Zama's package as the winner of the singing competition. Apart from the scooter, Zama also bagged a cool R1 million, a recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee and a Toyota Starlet 1.4, among other prizes.

She took to Instagram to show off her new ride, according to ZAlebs. She captioned her post:

"Just got my new baby today, early birthday present... Thank you @idolssa, this is all because of you and shout out to @kymco_southafrica for this beautiful scooter."

Source: Briefly.co.za