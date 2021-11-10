Halala: Metro FM's DJ Sabby and His Longtime Bae Lindi Sirame Get Engaged

Metro FM presenter DJ Sabby and his longtime boo Lindi Sirame have announced that they are now engaged

The DJ proposed to his news anchor fiancée a few days ago and posted the snaps of their epic engagement party on Monday

Sabby, real name Sabelo Mtshali, and Lindi have a son together and have been in a serious relationship for seven years

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Metro FM stars DJ Sabby and Lindi Sirame are engaged. The DJ went down on one knee recently to ask the news anchor for her hand in marriage, and she said yes!

Metro FM's DJ Sabby and Lindi Sirame are engaged. Image: @dj_sabby, @lindi_sirame

Source: Instagram

Sabby, whose real name is Sabelo Mtshali, took to social media on Monday, 8 November to share snaps taken at the engagement party. DJ Sabby captioned his Twitter post:

"We've decided on forever. She said yes. We getting married."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The stars' fans and friends took to their comment section to congratulate them. Check out some of the tweets below:

@themba_bizness said:

"Congratulations my brother. You guys deserve each other. Such couple goals."

@refiloer wrote:

"Congratulations Fam! Here’s to you and yours version of forever."

@LittlebigmanSA commented:

"Congratulations Matshinga. Hlabangane, may you and your beautiful wife to be find eternal love and joy."

@LeeuwBoipelo said:

"Wow.....this is great to see, absolutely exciting news. A big congrats to you Sabby and ous' Lindi."

According to TshisaLIVE, Sabby and Lindi have a son and have been together for seven years.

Metro FM's MoFlava ties the knot

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Metro FM DJ MoFlava has tied the knot with his boo, Mbali Cele. The traditional wedding took place a few weeks back.

A snap of the private ceremony shows the star and his wife looking beautiful in their traditional attire. The media personality, whose real name is Moeti Tsiki, and Mbali had been dating for a few years before they decided to get hitched.

A social media user shared the lovebirds' wedding snap on Twitter. According to ZAlebs, MoFlava spoke about attending a lit wedding at the weekend. He didn't tell his listeners that it was his own wedding.

Source: Briefly.co.za