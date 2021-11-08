Reason Bags Acting Gig in Upcoming Movie, SA Reacts: "Alakine Washington"

Reason has shared that he has bagged a role in an upcoming movie but did not reveal the name of the film

The excited Khanda Shisa hitmaker took to social media to share the good news and his fans are happy for their fave

This is not the first time that Reason will be showcasing his acting skills as he also played the role of a rapper in SABC 1's uBettina Wethu

Reason has bagged his first movie role. The rapper took to social media to recently celebrate his good news.

The star, who now calls himself Sizwe Alakine, did not share the name of the movie or the name of the character he will be portraying. The artist took to Twitter a few days ago and posted:

"JUST GOT MY FIRST MOVIE ROLE," he said, according to SAHipHopMag.

This is not the first time that Reason will be acting. He also appeared on uBettina Wethu as a troublesome rapper. His stans took to his timeline and congratulated him. Check out some of their comments below:

@SeanPages said:

"Alakine Washington!!!"

@BORWNCARPY wrote:

"He deserves it"

@mashoata commented:

"When the time is right, the Lord will make way."

@Sello_Makgotho said:

"Congratulations @ReasonHD Dilo dia kopana. I'm so happy for your growth, you have been pushing and it's about time you get the shineeee."

@IamTumiLola added:

"Congratulations Bhuti!!! That's amazing news."

Cassper Nyovest shades Reason for jumping on Amapiano wave

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has thrown a bit of shade in the direction of rapper Reason. Mufasa roasted the musician after he decided to jump on the Amapiano bandwagon.

The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media to react to a tweep who reminded him how Reason called Cass out when he decided to become an Amapiano artist.

The successful-musician-turned-businessman took to Twitter this Wednesday, 21 July to hilariously suggest that Reason is his biggest fan. Along with a laughing emoji, Cass replied to the fan:

"Like dawg... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actually your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you."

