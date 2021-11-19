Msaki Drops 2 Fire Albums, Singer Gets Major Love From Mzansi: "What a Gem"

Msaki is getting major love on social media after dropping two fire albums at the same time on Friday morning

The talented singer released two projects titled Platinumb Heart Beating and Platinumb Heart Open

Msaki features the likes of Sun-El Musician, Da Capo, Abidoza, Simmy and Black Motion, among others on the lit dance albums

Talented singer Msaki is trending on social media after dropping two dope dance albums at the same time on Friday morning, 19 November.

Msaki released two fire albums on Friday. Image: @msaki_za

Source: Instagram

The singer has been praised for writing healing music. Her albums are titled Platinumb Heart Open and Platinumb Heart Beating.

She worked with heavy-hitters such as Da Capo, Black Motion, Caiiro, Abidoza and Sun-El Musician, among others. The producers are known worldwide for creating banging dance music. Msaki also collaborated with talented singer and songwriter, Simmy. Peeps have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Msaki's albums.

Check out some of their comments below:

@IncenseSA said:

"@Msaki_ZA has incredible depth, that level of songwriting is unheard of. She deserves all the success these albums will bring her."

@TomiRikhotso wrote:

"Msaki makes beautiful music, her new albums deserve to be in a film."

@higherlevo commented:

"I find @Msaki_ZA so cool. The way she dresses says a lot about her taste and music she makes. What a gem."

@miss_cynth said:

"I haven't been able to listen to this entire 18 track album because of these 3 tracks. Been on repeat since I woke up. @Msaki_ZA @sunelmusicianza @simmymusicsa @Abidoza_SA you guys made magic here!!! I'm lost for words really, but thanks for the quality music."

@michael_kaniel added:

"You know the festive season is around the corner when you hear such refreshing jam as Msaki – Tomorrow Silver ft. Sun-EL."

