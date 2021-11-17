Amapiano to the World: Major League DJz Collab With Doja Cat on Yanos Track

Major League DJz have revealed that they've collaborated with US rapper Doja Cat on a fire Amapiano track

The yanos DJz are currently in the US where they are rubbing shoulders with some of the role players in the music industry

Many peeps said they can't wait to listen to the track because Doja Cat is the daughter of South African actor Dumisani Dlamini

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Major League DJz were not playing when they said they plan to take Amapiano to the world. The yanos producers have shared that they've collaborated with US rapper Doja Cat on a new Amapiano track.

Amapiano DJs Major League DJz have collaborated with Doja Cat on a yanos track. Image: @majorleaguedjz, @dojacat

Source: Instagram

They are currently in the US where they've been rubbing shoulders with role players in the country's music scene. The twins shared that they were able to get into studio with Doja and recorded a yanos tune with her.

Doja Cat, who is half South African, is known across the globe for her rap and pop hits. She's the daughter of Mzansi actor Dumisani Dlamini. Dumisani met Doja's mom while he was touring the US with Sarafina.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, 16 November, the excited Major League DJz wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Bringing a record home with Doja ... Piano to the f**ken world," the duo said, according to TshisaLIVE.

Their fans and peers in the entertainment space took to their comment section to congratulate them. Check out some of the posts below:

@iamDasKapital said:

"I wish I recorded the convo but focusing on what matters - this is huge news. congrats all around. I'm sure this is gonna be huge."

@sossboy_pee commented:

"Make sure you put her real name in the song, 'Zandile Dlamini'."

@JamesyLenyora wrote:

"I pray that one day we have Chris Brown on Piano."

@SA_promoterz said:

"This is too much."

@MrFatigue__ added:

"That's MAJOR."

Doja Cat reveals she has never met her Mzansi father

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Doja Cat revealed that she has never met her father - South African actor Dumisani Dlamini.

The US rapper revealed the news to veteran actress Whoopi Goldberg, who shared a movie set with Dumisani back in 1993. He played the character of Crocodile on Mzansi movie, Sarafina. Whoopi portrayed the character of a teacher, Miss Masombula, on the same movie.

The Mooo! hitmaker met Whoopi backstage at one of her concerts. She introduced herself as the daughter of Dumisani to Whoopi. Her mother is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, a Jewish American artist.

Source: Briefly.co.za