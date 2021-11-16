Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande recently had a glow-up thanks to the popular photo editor FaceApp

The app miraculously turned back the clock for Nzimande to a time where he had smoother skin and fewer wrinkles

Mzansi couldn't resist sharing some absolutely hilarious responses to the edited snap of the minister

FaceApp has been trending on social media as South Africans find their 'perfect' versions. Recently, a Twitter user used the world-famous application to change up the looks of Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology of South Africa Blade Nzimande.

The app turned him back a few years, smoothed out his skin, and streamlined his face. It also added a weird extra piece of skin to Nzimande's nose bridge. The hilarious image got Saffas talking and sharing some rib-splitting responses.

@Carolinerathabe's post gained over 500 likes on the microblogging application.

A social media user changed Blade Nzimande's appearance with FaceApp and peeps are laughing.

Source: Getty Images

Check out the hilarious post below:

Below are some of the hilarious responses Briefly News compiled:

@Mathobelasbong wrote:

"Clere, love your beautiful skin."

@khensylious shared:

"I salute FaceApp it does wonders. Conquers impossible missions."

@AbigailMashele5 responded with:

"I was born too late for him mxm."

@kulanicool responded with:

"From Blade to Blase."

@ThisgirlTiti tweeted:

"What a wow."

@reginald_mabala added:

"So vele FaceApp does wonders bathong."

