“Very Cute”: Tito Mboweni Has SA Drooling With Pics of His ‘Younger’ Self

Tito Mboweni has Mzansi laughing after heading online to share some seriously altered pictures of himself

Some peeps are comparing the politician to musician Sir Trill which really has peeps laughing

Tito Mboweni has definitely taken an extra liking to social media since his retirement, posting the most hilarious content. This time the former minister took to posting some edited pictures of himself looking seriously young.

Tito Mboweni has Mzansi laughing after heading online to share some seriously altered pictures of himself. Images: Getty

It seems the pics were made using FaceApp and had peeps comparing the politician's looks to the musician, Sir Trill. Naturally, the likeness had social media users laughing and some peeps felt they'd really be down for a younger Mboweni.

Check out some of the comments below:

@alan_sithole said:

"Very cute bra Titos."

@rragomoditi said:

"Hahaha! Perhaps, photoshopped or body-polished!"

@MMagooda said:

"Like father, like son."

@lisa_maliee said:

"I think I'm falling in love with him yaz haha."

@sirboring_26 said:

"This is why the ANC government can't fix Eskom. To our leaders want to lead on social media."

Mboweni's chicken stew journey stopped thanks to loadshedding, Mzansi happy

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Tito Mboweni really do be sharing some peculiar meals. The former finance minister was preparing a chicken stew for dinner when load-shedding hit, but Mzansi is not completely convinced that he was unable to cook.

Many Saffas are under the impression that 'Chef Tito' either has a gas stove hidden somewhere or that he owns a generator. The numbers on his stove staying red - with a power outage - also confused a few tweeps.

Moving on to the stew itself, the ingredients were very 'Tito-esque'. Lots of onions, peppers and some bland chicken.

Below are some of the responses from Saffas:

@Edgar199 said:

"Next time please @tito_mboweni, let the chicken cook first before you add the peppers; by the time the meat is cooked, those peppers (and carrots) will be over-cooked and lose all nutrients. Please consider this advice."

@JuanPlough wants to know:

"Kanti you also don't have a generator?"

@madumi41763836 shared:

"I can't see the garlic."

@Who_flungdung tweeted:

"You have a gas cooker, we've seen it before."

@D_Bhekza said:

"Even Eskom can't stand your cooking anymore sir..."

@MatomeNody added:

"I've never hated chicken like this after seeing your chicken."

Source: Briefly.co.za