Former finance minister Tito Mboweni had the country questioning his honesty after he claimed that he was unable to cook a chicken stew because of loadshedding

Many Saffas were not convinced about his story as they know he owns a gas stove and others are pretty sure he has a generator

Mboweni's questionable chicken stew also held the spotlight for a minute or two as Mzansians shared tips about cooking the meat before adding it to the veggies

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Hai but Tito Mboweni really do be sharing some peculiar meals. The former finance minister was preparing a chicken stew for dinner when loadshedding hit, but Mzansi is not completely convinced that he was unable to cook.

Many Saffas are under the impression that 'Chef Tito' either has a gas stove hidden somewhere or that he owns a generator. The numbers on his stove staying red - with a power outage - also confused a few tweeps.

Moving on to the stew itself, the ingredients were very 'Tito-esque'. Lots of onions, peppers and some bland chicken.

Tito Mboweni has blamed loadshedding for stopping him from cooking his delicious chicken stew. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg and @tito_mboweni / Twitter

Source: UGC

Take a look at his confusing post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Below are some of the responses from Saffas:

@Edgar199 said:

"Next time please @tito_mboweni, let the chicken cook first before you add the peppers; by the time the meat is cooked, those peppers (and carrots) will be over-cooked and lose all nutrients. Please consider this advice."

@JuanPlough wants to know:

"Kanti you also don't have a generator?"

@madumi41763836 shared:

"I can't see the garlic."

@Who_flungdung tweeted:

"You have a gas cooker, we've seen it before."

@D_Bhekza said:

"Even Eskom can't stand your cooking any more sir..."

@MatomeNody added:

"I've never hated chicken like this after seeing your chicken."

“Niyahlekisa”: Mzansi shares ideas to food lover, Tito Mboweni, how to cook chicken

Previously, Briefly News reported that Tito Mboweni dropped a plea to his social media followers asking them to help as he tried to cook chicken. The food lover shared a snap of a chicken and some spices next to it.

However, it seems the Limpopo-based politician is stuck in the kitchen and doesn’t have ideas on how to prepare a tasty meal. Mboweni’s post grabbed the attention of many Twitter users, who headed online to grill the veteran economist.

The post has also attracted the Jacob Zuma Foundation’s spokesman, Mzanele Manyi. Tito wrote on Twitter:

“Could some Good Samaritan take me through the steps of how one prepares chicken like this. Samblief...”

Source: Briefly.co.za