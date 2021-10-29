Former minister of finance Tito Mboweni is receiving all the attention after asking for ideas on how to prepare chicken

The African National Congress member dropped a 'desperate' plea on social media asking for recipes on preparing a home-cooked chicken

The viral social media post has also attracted Mzanele Manyi, who said the former cabinet minister should just go to a food store and buy some rather

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Minister of finance Tito Mboweni has dropped a plea to his social media followers asking them to help as he tried to cook chicken. The food lover shared a snap of a chicken and some spices next to it.

However, it seems the Limpopo-based politician is stuck in the kitchen and doesn’t have ideas on how to prepare a tasty meal. Mboweni’s post has grabbed the attention of many Twitter users, who headed online to grill the veteran economist.

The post has also attracted the Jacob Zuma Foundation’s spokesman, Mzanele Manyi. Tito wrote on Twitter:

“Could some Good Samaritan take me through the steps of how one prepares chicken like this. Samblief...”

Tito Mboweni is receiving attention on social media. Image: @Tito_Mboweni/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@MzwaneleManyi said:

“Step 1: Get cash or bank card Step 2: Get into your car Step 3: Stop at Woolies Step 4: Pay less than R100 for this chicken Step 5: Drive home and save time & energy.”

@Phunyu2 said:

“Pat dry your chicken. Rub in your spice and herbs mix into the chicken. Stuff it with your million garlic, carrots and ZZ2 tomatoes. Tie the drumsticks together to close the cavity. Drizzle with olive oil, grill in an oven at 180 degrees. Enjoy.”

@EcksMavesta said:

“First it should be room temperature, dry.”

@Edgar199 said:

“No @tito_mboweni, now that you asked, let me show you how to do in Português style, Português sim: get garlic cloves, crush em. olive oil, pepper, lemon juice, fresh chopped chillies and smoked paprika. Mix all together. Then rub the mixture on the chicken. 1/3.”

@Semboyi said:

“Knowing you honourable even if we make a video showing you step by step you will still drown the meat.”

@BongekileMavovo said:

“Niyahlekisa kodwa, can you please leave Minister alone.”

Tito Mboweni’s bored cooking attempt has Mzansi howling: “Preparing the Covid 19 vaccine”

In a related article, Briefly News published that former finance minister Tito Mboweni has once again attempted a dish that had many confused.

Mboweni started with poached lamb cutlets - yes you read that right, in his attempt to revolutionise a lamb stew.

Taking to Twitter to showcase his progress, Mboweni pulled no punches in his battle against the lamb stew. From green peppers to Robertson's spice, hell or high water, Mboweni made sure his stew had ALL the flavour.

South Africans took to 'Chef Mboweni's' replies section to make light of his meal with many calling him out for the way it looks. As unbothered as ever, Mboweni ignored the haters and continued with his cooking escapades.

Source: Briefly.co.za