Former finance minister Tito Mboweni started his lamb stew journey in the kitchen with a unique twist - poached lamb cutlets

The politician has been banging out good meals throughout the pandemic but this dish had some squinting their eyes

Mboweni used his Twitter account to share the process of cooking from heaps of garlic to an image of Robertson's spices

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has once again attempted a dish that had many confused. Mboweni started with poached lamb cutlets - yes you read that right, in his attempt to revolutionise a lamb stew.

Taking to Twitter to showcase his progress, Mboweni pulled no punches in his battle against the lamb stew. From green peppers to Robertson's spice, hell or high water, Mboweni made sure his stew had ALL the flavour.

Tito Mboweni is back in the kitchen with another unique dish that had some raising their eyebrows. Image: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images/Getty Images and @tito_mboweni/Twitter

South Africans took to 'Chef Mboweni's' replies section to make light of his meal with many calling him out for the way it looks. As unbothered as ever, Mboweni ignored the haters and continued with his cooking escapades.

Take a look at the post below:

"Mara hai, what is this": Saffas respond to Mboweni in the most hilarious ways

@Snezo_Ntaka wrote:

"Yeses maan Bra Tito! I have never seen this."

@TMoerane26 tweeted:

"Nkare you preparing the Covid19 vaccine."

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

"Garlic stew."

@Sello10110646 replied with:

"Why is the lamb what what inside the red sea?"

@Sanc_SA added:

"I don't like the way you peel your vegetables."

