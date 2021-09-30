Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is living his best life and he took to social media to make it known

Sharing a picture of his new do, Tito let his followers know that there is nothing better than a fresh cut

The people of Mzansi are loving the new chill Tito and took to the comment section to let our guy know that his level is the goal

Former Mzansi minister of finance Tito Titus Mboweni is a funny guy. While other politicians post snaps of election rallies, our guy Tito shares snaps of his new do.

Former Mzansi Minister of Finance Tito Titus Mboweni got a fresh new cut to go with his new relaxed retirement. Image: @tito_mboweni

Taking to social media looking fresh and fly, Tito let the people of Mzansi know that he has a fresh new cut and nothing can stop him now.

My guy, this haircut really made you beam lol!

Tito posted:

Seeing Tito’s post, the people of Mzansi were busting. Stepping down as minister has really done the thing for our guy Tito. Peeps cannot believe how chill the man is!

Here are some of the comments made by Mzansi citizens:

@nunukhumalo wishes life was this good:

“I envy you minister you look so stress-free and relaxed that thing of trying to stretch the money that's not there almost gave you a stroke ”

@MzwaneleManyi had a good laugh, proposed a plan to the minister:

“Governor you have a proper head for a chiskop. You will look even better. Now that you have a brush cut, tell me when I should come and give you a proper chiskop. I bring my own equipment. All I need from you is your head and warm water. Deal?”

@JasEasy feels something is hella fishy:

@Nkandla5 does not see one bit of stress in Tito’s face:

