A hearty yet unhealthy meal seemed to have riled up quite a few locals who don't believe that this meal should classify as a date

Opinionated South Africans made their way to Sethu Ntoni's replies section on Twitter to discuss the recent outing she had

Many made fun of the date while others straight-up judged the meal, but thankfully a few Saffas came through with some positivity

A unique date night idea has Mzansi questioning what should or should not be classified as a 'date'. Sethu Ntoni shared a snap of the meal she shared with her date and South Africans have shared opinions upon opinions about their special night.

The food from their date looked homely and delicious. They shared a loaf of bread, Coke and fried chips with two Russian sausages. The meal looks filling and hearty but a lot of people are commenting on the health aspect due to its greasiness.

Some locals even made comments about 'unrealistic expectations'. It all seemed like a judgy mess.

A local beauty shared a snap of her date night meal and Mzansi is filled with opinions. Image: @SethuIsShe

Source: Twitter

Sethu's simple post gained a whopping 15 000 likes on Twitter:

Read some of the opinionated responses below:

@Ms_Zizii shared:

"First off, this ain't healthy. Second, if a girl doesn't eat this in her daily, why would she eat it on a date? This is high blood pressure y'all."

@MolefiLebone said:

"Let's be honest. This is unhealthy and disgusting. But each to their own."

@nvmbnoa wrote:

"Is this a good idea for date night though? Coz nna I’m not doing anything that requires motion afterwards."

@Angel_jlh wants to know:

"How is bread, Russians and chips “date night”? Eerrhhh no that’s cheapskates middle of the week take-away night."

@evannnnnnnna tweeted:

"I would sleep for the rest of the day after this."

@JusThrone kindly added:

"I swear. It's the thought that counts. This is beautiful!"

