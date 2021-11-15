Mzansi LOL at Man Who Used Filter to Transform Himself to Tyler Perry

Mzansi laughed out loud at before and after snaps of a man who used a filter to transform himself to a Tyler Perry lookalike

The pics of the man were shared on Twitter by @kulanicool and many agreed that he looked like a super model after editing the snap

The man used FaceApp to edit the pics so he could look just like his idol, Hollywood producer Tyler Perry

Mzansi laughed out loud at a man who transformed himself to a super model using FaceApp. Some shared that the man with the Twitter handle @Lolo_Monareng looked like US movie producer Tyler Perry in the edited snap.

Lolo_Monareng edited his snap using FaceApp. Image: @Lolo_Monareng

Source: Twitter

His before and after pics were retweeted by popular tweep @kulanicool recently. The man went from being himself to looking like a super model in just a touch of a button.

@Kulanicool hilariously captioned the pics:

"You went from Vhafhuwi to Tyler Perry."

Many peeps took to @kulanicool's comment section on Twitter to share laughing emojis after seeing the doctored pics of @Lolo_Monareng. Below are some of the comments from tweeps who shared their thoughts on the man's filtered snaps:

@Galiekhumalo commented:

"Real quick."

@Elizabe53945636 wrote:

"He is so handsome."

@GRolivhuwa said:

"Say What?????"

