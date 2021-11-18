Kaya FM trended on Twitter after one of its DJs apparently walked out while his show was still on air

Many of the radio station's listeners claimed Skhumba allegedly stormed out of studio during the breakfast show after an altercation with one of his colleagues over working conditions

The station recently fired Unathi Nkayi and now the listeners are wondering what's happening at Kaya FM

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaya FM is trending high on social media after one of the morning DJs walked out while his show was still on this Thursday, 18 November. Peeps now want to know what's happening at the radio station after it also fired popular presenter Unathi Nkayi on Wednesday, 17 November.

Kaya FM star Skhumba allegedly walked out on his show following Unathi's dismissal. Image: @skhumba_official, @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

The listeners have alleged that Skhumba walked out of his breakfast show with Bad Boy T after a misunderstanding with the morning crew. Some claimed that the angry presenter trashed the studio equipment after an altercation with a colleague over working conditions.

Other listeners who have taken to Twitter claimed there was also no news at 7am as the station played music during the news slot. Check out some of the comments from tweeps below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@CreativeNEVES_ said:

"Skhumba left the show on Kaya FM earlier this morning after a misunderstanding with the team and I was shocked how Thomas handled the whole situation. I'm very disappointed Bad Boy T, and I hope Skhumba is calm now. Return stronger tomorrow Skhumba ungezwa ngabo Cheeseboy."

@Tshepo_011 wrote:

"Apparently, an angry breakfast show host at Kaya FM trashed the studio equipment after an altercation with one of his colleagues about their working conditions."

@Tswikiri commented:

"#ThomasAndSkhumba were not cool yesterday. Skhumba left before the show ended . I think Sbongile & Kaya FM Management took them to Inquiry today."

@s_motlakeng wrote:

"Kaya FM what's happening...music waya waya.. no news at 7am...no one is talking..."

@_magakwe_ added:

"What's happening there by Kaya FM, no sound?"

Unathi Nkayi sacked from Kaya FM

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kwa Nolali singer Unathi Nkayi is no longer an employee of Kaya 959. The celeb's contract with the radio station was cut short after some undisclosed behaviour that ruined her relationship with the company.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela broke the news to Twitter users that the Idols SA judge has been fired from her gig with Kaya 959. The official statement released by the radio station said the reason for terminating her contract with immediate effect was because the company no longer felt confident enough to have a working relationship with Unathi.

"Ms Nkayi's contract was ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward," part of the statement reads.

Source: Briefly.co.za