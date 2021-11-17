Unathi Nkayi has joined the growing list of celebrities who have been relieved from their radio hosting duties before time

Kaya 959 has terminated Unathi Nkayi's contract due to a breach of trust between her and the company, meaning she will no longer be hosting the Midday Joy show

The announcement was made on social media by entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, making it the second time that Unathi has been let go from radio

Kwa Nolali singer Unathi Nkayi is no longer an employee of Kaya 959. The celeb's contract with the radio station was cut short after some undisclosed behaviour that ruined her relationship with the company.

In 2017, IOL reported that Unathi's relationship with her then-radio station Metro FM ended on sour terms. After spending 10 years with the station and hosting one of the most popular breakfast shows in the country, the singer left without an explanation. This led peeps to speculate that she had been let go.

Today, entertainment blogger Phil Mphela broke the news to Twitter users that the Idols SA judge has been fired from her gig with Kaya 959.

The official statement released by the radio station said the reason for terminating her contract with immediate effect was because the company no longer felt confident enough to have a working relationship with Unathi. The statement read:

"Ms Nkayi's contract was ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents occurred which resulted in the breakdown of trust and relationship between the two parties."

Source: Briefly.co.za