Unathi Nkayi got ripped apart on social media after she gave Idols SA contestant S’22kile a piece of her mind

Giving feedback on S’22kile’s performance after the incorrect lyrics were sung, Unathi dug her own hole after speaking in incorrect Sesotho

People took to social media to make it known that Unathi was a little harsh when she herself did not do another official language justice, shame

Unathi Nkayi has been shaded hard on social media after having allegedly pulled a hypocritical move when she dissed Idols SA contestant S’22kile’s performance.

Unathi Nkayi gave Idols SA’s S’22kile a piece of her mind in Sesotho and dug herself a real deep hole. Image: @unathi.co

Performing the lit track Ntyilo Ntyilo by Rethabile Khumalo ft Master KG, S’22kile changed up the lyrics a little, which did not sit well with Unathi.

Making her displeasure known, Unathi made a slip-up herself when she delivered her disapproval in Sesotho and did not quite get it right herself.

Social media went cray after the debacle went down with many shading Unathi for her apparent ‘hypocritical’ ways. Unathi might as well have buried herself after this one, lol.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@KK_Phatlane said:

“It is Unathi for me being pissed at Sthuthukile for messing up Xhosa and Jiki Jiki, she’s here messing up Sotho, Tswana or Pedi contradicting much??? Aiii #IdolsSA”

@TEEKAYFINEST1 was not pleased:

“It's how Unathi says people should respect other people's languages when it's Xhosa but yena she murders Setswana/Sotho... such a hypocrite #idolssa”

@RRantenne wanted clarity, lol:

@gamechanger90s made a point:

Unathi Nkayi unfriends Somizi Mhlongo following abuse allegations

Unathi Nkayi and Somizi Mhlongo have always been great friends, however, the negativity surrounding Somizi has left a sour taste in her mouth, reported Briefly News.

One thing Unathi does not stand for is abuse in any way, shape or form. The ongoing drama with Somizi’s ex-bae has Unathi feeling unsettled. ZAlebs reported that Unathi apparently unfriended Somizi as she does not want his negativity associated with her.

Unathi celebrated R Kelly getting what he deserved for the crimes he committed, and taking a stand against Somizi was just another way of her showing support to victims of abuse.

