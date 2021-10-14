Unathi Nkayi has pulled away from Somizi Mhlongo as a result of the negativity surrounding him following abuse claims

Taking a stand against any form of abuse, Unathi knew she could not remain friends with someone accused of such

Unathi celebrated R Kelly’s conviction and unfriended Somizi to further show her support in the stand against abuse of any kind

Unathi Nkayi and Somizi Mhlongo have always been great friends, however, the negativity surrounding Somizi has left a sour taste in her mouth.

One thing Unathi does not stand for is abuse in any way, shape or form. The ongoing drama with Somizi’s ex-bae has Unathi feeling unsettled. ZAlebs reported that Unathi apparently unfriended Somizi as she does not want his negativity associated with her.

Unathi celebrated R Kelly getting what he deserved for the crimes he committed, and taking a stand against Somizi was just another way of her showing support to victims of abuse.

GBV is a huge issue in South Africa that needs to be taken with a little more seriousness. Standing together is the only way we will be able to overcome it.

Somizi Mhlongo: Idols SA distances themselves amid abuse allegations

Somizi Mhlongo and M-Net’s Idols SA have agreed to temporarily part ways amid the allegations of abuse levelled by his estranged husband, reported Briefly News.

The broadcaster released a statement explaining that they have given him some time off to deal with his “personal circumstances”. This is not the only stream of income of Somizi's that has been affected. Metro FM also granted the media personality some "time off" during this personal crisis.

Mohale Motaung speaks out on alleged abuse by Somizi Mhlongo

Mohale Motaung has released a statement addressing the furore surrounding his estranged marriage to Somizi Mhlongo and the resulting allegations of abuse. Taking to social media, Mohale penned a lengthy statement about the allegations and his plans going forward.

He revealed that he did not intentionally leak the audio tape, confessing to being a victim of abuse. Mohale explained that the audio was released by someone who was close to him, much to his disappointment.

