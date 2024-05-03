A South African woman posted a video showing how he mother supported her through a breakup

Going through a breakup can be hard and bring a wave of confusing and unexpected emotions. Thankfully for @_you.wana, she doesn't have to go through it alone.

The young woman posted a TikTok video which shows herself and her mother holding a candle-lit cupcake as they celebrate @_you.wana not contacting her ex for significant period of time.

The two are seen all smiles as they pose for the camera and hug each other.

"POV: Your mom celebrates no contact with you... Love her sm," @_you.wana said in her post.

Mzansi sympathises with woman's journey

The video warmed many netizens' hearts as they responded with sweet and supportive messages. Others shared how they were also on the same journey of healing from heartbreaks and not contacting their exes.

the special entertainment replied:

"I did 5 months no contact on Tuesday. So proud of myself and you too chommie❤️."

ona commented:

"When we broke up I told my mom to stop greeting himand she never did again, because how can you hurt me so much and greet my mom? Absolutely not."

T.O.B replied:

"Kanti we celebrate such? I should've celebrated two years ago."

Mish Mish reacted:

"This is too cute ."

Treciamngomezulu said:

"Next Friday will be three months angi gowi angi gowi ."

lihleeee responded:

"I'm on my 6th month of no contact ."

Bontle Msimango replied:

"I would really love to reach this stage. It just hurts cause he literally was my best friend, and we fell apart ."

