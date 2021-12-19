One man recently took to social media to vent about a relationship that had gone sideways

He's seeking advice from Twitter users in the hopes of making his heartbreak a little more bearable

Mzansi quickly took to the comments section sharing their interesting strategies for getting over someone

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One man has Mzansi in its feelings after asking tweeps to share exactly how they deal with a breakup. It seems the poor guy recently experienced heartbreak and needed some words of advice and comfort from social media users.

One man is seeking advice from Twitter users in the hopes of making his heartbreak a little more bearable. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, Twitter user @Nale34843837 shared this heartfelt tweet:

"How do you guy's deal with breakups? My heart is pumping extremely fast, I'm dying"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps quickly shared their thoughts and one person insightfully shared that the pain comes and goes with the days:

@NkatekoMnwanati said:

"I broke up with my partner yesterday, the pain comes and goes I have my moments where I'm strong the next thing I'm not dealing, and the worst part was he just said it's ok I guess he never cared."

@Lesiba49425657 says he had to get to the hospital just to feel better:

"I was once admitted after a breakup. For the whole week, I couldn't eat... Could only drink cold coke. Let me tell you, the devil with horns is a she."

@TBushet believes side chicks are the answer:

"Normalize having at least 2 extra relationships of gorgeous women besides her. If she dumps you, you have the other 2 to fall to. Later you can find her replacement and always keep the extra 2. Thank me later. Ciao."

@sinazodamana thinks money will solve the problem:

"One thing that hurts about breakups is you want to become an instant millionaire so that the person who dumped you azizisola."

Haibo: Andile Mpisane proposes to Tamia Louw, not baby mama Sithelo, SA stunned

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that while there are very few things that can still shock South Africans, many have not only been left stunned but are also stung by Royal AM FC chairman Andile Mpisane's hugely unexpected move of asking for another woman's hand in marriage.

Mpisane in videos that have recently been doing the rounds on social media was seen going down on one knee to model Tamia Louw, and the scenes, although romantic, have left many in Mzansi with some major unanswered questions.

It's a well-known fact that businesswoman Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's son, who recently copped himself a Mercedes-Mayback worth R3 million, has been seeing DJ and influencer Sithelo Shozi, with whom he shares two children, the oldest of which is Baby Flo, who turned one earlier this year.

And so, naturally, locals and many others could only react with surprise to the sudden and unexpected development of seeing Mpisane going down one knee to another woman.

Despite this, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple, with Mpisane, Sithelo and Mamkhize all dominating the trends list for the best part of Friday night.

Outpouring of sympathy for Sithelo

Briefly News cruised down the drama-filled streets of Twitter to bring readers the best in reactions to Andile's romantic engagement to the stunning model, who shortly after the engagement, changed her surname to Mpisane on her Instagram.

@thicknsavage wrote:

"Sithelo gets a car and Tamia gets the ring? Clearly, it's true that when a man wants to, he will."

@NEF_FENI said:

"The whole Andile Mpisane and Sithelo thing is proof that you can't stay with a person who cheats. Myeke nono before ak'hlaza even worse, uphinde uyeke uburide or die."

@Iam_londerh1 added:

"Sithelo must just write a tell-all book about this whole Andile Mpisane saga and we'll buy it. 'Fighting amabhubesi and still losing the bag'. Ngyadlala we won't buy it!"

Source: Briefly.co.za